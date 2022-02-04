The Leeds-based Indian street food chain launched its ‘Bundo Does Meat’ menu for January, a collaboration with fellow Leeds firm Meatless Farm.

Both have now confirmed that it will continue the fully vegan menu using two meat substitutes.

The move marked Bundobust’s first venture into the world of meat substitutes, with Meatless Farm’s plant-based chicken and mince allowing it to embrace more traditional Indian dishes.

Bundobust is extending its plant-based meat menu

A spokesperson said: "Throughout January, the specials have proved a roaring success, bringing diners in their droves to Bundo’s Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool branches and offering the chance to sample iconic Gujarati flavours in a whole new, meatless way.

"Favourite dishes so far have been the Butter Chicken – a vegan spin on the creamy tomato classic, which has been the second bestseller behind Okra Fries this January – and Keema Matar, a plant-based version of the pea and mince classic.

“We’re thrilled to extend this special menu for another month. The reception it’s had so far has exceeded all our expectations, and we can’t wait to see where February takes us.

"Collaborating with Meatless Farm has allowed us to explore new flavours and cooking methods – all in service of showing the world that plant-based food never has to compromise on taste.”

Bundobust's meat free menu.

Bundobust has restaurants in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.