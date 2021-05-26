Bus passengers in York to be offered free G&T with ticket

First Bus York is offering a new group ticket to welcome people back into the city centre. The First Taste of Freedom ticket costs just £5 for up to five people to travel together on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday using the First Bus app.

The cans are available at either Middletons Hotel on Skeldergate or Judge’s Lodging on Lendal. Customers just need to show their activated ticket at the bar.

Marc Bichtemann of First York: “We’ve teamed up with York Gin to help local people celebrate as life begins to look more normal in the coming weeks.”

Photos by: Matthew Kitchen Photography Marc Bichtemann, MD First Bus York (Left), Evie Jackson (York Gin) (Centre), Pete McNichol (Founding Director, York Gin) (Right)

‘It’s part of our partnerships with York’s businesses to support them and the city’s recovery from the pandemic. And what better way than staying local and spending local in leisure and hospitality?

"Our message to everyone who’s going to enjoy their day out or an evening with friends with a York Gin G&T on us is simple: please leave your car at home.’

York Gin Sales Manager, Adam Cook said: ‘This is a fantastic initiative by First Bus to encourage people back into the city centre. The city really needs support from locals, students and visitors. And the bus is a great way to travel if you’re coming into town for a drink and a chat with friends.