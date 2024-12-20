The deadline to claim pension credit and unlock winter fuel support is fast approaching 🕒

Pensioners must apply for pension credit by Saturday 21 December to qualify for the 2024/25 winter fuel payment

Winter fuel allowance is now limited to those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits

Around 760,000 eligible pensioner households have yet to claim pension credit

Pension credit not only tops up low incomes but also unlocks access to additional support

Payments for successful applications will be backdated, though they may not arrive until 2025

Pensioners are being encouraged to meet an important deadline this weekend to secure eligibility for the winter fuel payment by applying for pension credit.

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced changes to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, restricting it to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits as part of efforts to address a “black hole” in public finances.

As a result, the number of pensioners receiving the payment is projected to drop significantly, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million - a reduction of around 10 million.

But the Government estimates that 760,000 pensioner households are eligible for pension credit but have not claimed it.

Pension credit gives pensioners on low incomes a top-up, as well as being a gateway to other help with costs. Pension credit tops up weekly incomes to £218.15 for a single pensioner or £332.95 for a joint weekly income for those with a partner.

When is the deadline?

To qualify for the 2024/25 winter fuel payment, pension credit applications must be submitted by Saturday 21 December.

Online applications will close at 11.59pm on 21 December, while the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that phone lines will be available on the same day from 8am to 3.15pm.

The Government said it has deployed around 500 additional staff to support processing applications.

Disabled pensioners are supported by extra disability benefits and may also be entitled to pension credit depending on their circumstances.

Pensioners – and their families – can find out more about claiming pension credit at gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim.

Earlier this week, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “It is vitally important that pensioners on low incomes check their eligibility.”

When will I be paid?

It should be noted that the average waiting time for applications is 65 days, meaning successful applicants are unlikely to receive their payments until 2025, reports The Independent. But the payments will be backdated.

A Government spokesperson said: “All eligible claims can be backdated, and anyone who makes a successful claim before 21 December will receive their payment.”

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said earlier this week: “Even a claim for a small amount of pension credit top-up during the ‘qualifying week’ of September 16 to 22 should trigger a winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

“Because of the way the backdating rules work, the deadline for making a claim for this period is… on December 21.”