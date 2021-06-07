Clipper sees trading boosted by over 50 per cent due to shift to online shopping during pandemic

Clipper, which distributes goods for John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda and Morrisons, has reported a strong performance over the past year, with earnings expected to be around £32m for the year to April 30, an underlying increase of 53 per cent on the £21m achieved in the previous financial year

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman, said: "FY21 has been an unprecedented year which demonstrates again the strength and resilience of our model and the ability of Clipper to deliver a strong performance in the rapidly changing e-commerce and retail environment. We have enabled retailers to overcome challenges and adapt quickly by rethinking the way to operate both their online and bricks and mortar channels.

"Additionally, we have entered the life sciences sector in support of the NHS and care sectors, providing fulfilment of vital supplies. The uniqueness of our full end to end solutions combined with our agile and able culture has accelerated our contract wins in the UK and Mainland Europe which is testament to our expertise and execution of our strategy. We are very well positioned to further accelerate growth by capitalising on the structural shift to online and to position Clipper as a global e-commerce and retail logistics enabler. As such, we are pleased to upgrade our guidance for both FY22 and FY23.

Clipper boss Steve Parkin