Yorkshire bakery closes three high street shops after £7,000 monthly bill increase

Costello’s bakery, on Market Place in Malton, is one of the brand's three stores to close following the rise of energy bills in recent months. The brand has also closed other stores in Driffield and Wetherby, but has said it will keep the business running online.

Louise Costello, owner of the bakery, said: “The energy crisis has had a huge impact on our business. We have had to close our three high street shops as our collective electricity bill has risen from £1,600 to £8,750 a month.

“We are extremely upset and angry that this has happened as we have no control over it. We are waiting and hoping that the Government will provide some help for businesses but fear it is too late for us.”

Costello's in Malton's Market Place has had to close its doors due to energy prices.

The bakery in Malton had been open for seven years, but the business itself has been running for 24 years.

Staff shortages, increasing energy bills and supplier costs increasing by a minimum of 25 per cent, as well as a proposed rent increase, have led to the closure. The whole business has had its bills increase from £19,500 a year to £105,000 a year.

Louise added: “Unfortunately I think it is too late for us to reopen our shops but we are continuing with our bakery and our online side of the business.”