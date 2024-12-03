Dame Margaret Barbour, of British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour, collected a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to the fashion industry last night at The Fashion Awards 2024, a star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Margaret, who is the chairman of Barbour, was accompanied by her daughter and vice chairman Helen Barbour, the fifth generation of the Barbour family firm, which is based in South Shields.

The Special Recognition Award was presented to Dame Margaret by designer, broadcaster and model Alexa Chung, and honours her outstanding contribution to the fashion industry and longstanding commitment to British excellence and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Margaret was appointed to the board of directors of J Barbour & Sons in 1968 after the sudden death of her husband, John Barbour. In 1973, she became chairman and has led the company for more than 50 years. In the 1980s, she designed the three jackets that made Barbour a household name, the Bedale, the Beaufort and the Border - they continue to be bestsellers.

Dame Margaret Barbour is given her award by Alexa Chung. Picture: Getty

The award recognises how, over the course of her career, Dame Margaret has used her position and platform to launch multiple charitable initiatives. In 1988, she founded The Barbour Trust, now called Foundation, to support charities and important causes, mainly in the North East of England. To date, the Foundation has donated more than £29m to charitable causes.

During the pandemic, she turned over the factory in South Shields to make PPE for North East NHS Trusts to help the fight against COVID-19.

She has also spearheaded implementing sustainable fashion and circular practices with the Wax for Life scheme, offering re-waxing and repairs and extending the lives of wax jackets through Barbour Re-Loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Autumn/Winter 24, she has overseen the launch of Quilt for Life, to repair and continue the life of quilted jackets.

Helen Barbour and Dame Margaret Barbour at The Fashion Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Under her leadership, Barbour has taken on innovative global partnerships with Erdem, Ganni and Gucci Continuum, while remaining true to John Barbour’s founding principles of quality, durability, attention to detail and being fit for purpose.

The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora, are organised by the British Fashion Council to celebrate the role of fashion spanning culture and entertainment, spotlighting creative talent and telling the stories of the year.

Dame Margaret Barbour DBE, DL, said: “Barbour means so much to me – I took over the company in the most difficult of circumstances and as we celebrate our 130th anniversary this year, I think my late husband John would be very proud of how far the company has come and what I have achieved in making Barbour the recognised global lifestyle brand it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Award, however, would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all of my management team and staff.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive, British Fashion Council, said: “We are delighted to honour Dame Margaret Barbour with a Special Recognition Award for her remarkable contributions to the fashion industry and continued commitment to British excellence and innovation in the brand’s 130th year.