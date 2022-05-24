Ellie Warburtons Cakes to open new store in historic York building this week

Following the launch by Warburtons of Ellie Warburtons Cakes, the firm has announced that a new store - where fans can dine in - will open in York on May 25.

From 10am, visitors will be able to sample of the cakes, including the popular raspberry brownie.

After Warburtons appeared on Channel 4's Inside the Superbrands, the online store of Ellie Warburtons Cakes completely sold out.

The new store will open inside a 300-year-old building on Stonegate in the city centre and will sell a number of tasty treats including a first for Warburtons - their banana bread.

The launch comes after a pop up store opened in Skipton last year, and the popularity it has experienced means it will remain open from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm. The York store will open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, says, “We are thrilled to bring Ellie Warburtons Cakes to the buzzing city of York. This new store with an eat in concept offers customers the chance to sample our line up of mouthwatering cakes alongside a menu of baked goods in this central location.

"We are continuing to bring with us the core of Warburtons ethos – quality and taste – through the Ellie Warburtons range of deliciously indulgent cakes, as following the success of our two pop up locations in the North, we hope to build on our loyal fanbase of cake lovers and bread fans alike!”