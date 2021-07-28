Five Guys and Taco Bell among new restaurants to open at Xscape Yorkshire, creating more than 100 jobs

Four major new openings have been added to Xscape Yorkshire, creating dozens of jobs.

International brands Five Guys and Taco Bell and UK independent Pollo to Go will join the recently opened Heavenly Desserts at the Castleford visitor attraction.

More than 100 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the combined new openings.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Guys are famous for their burgers, fries and shakes and Taco Bell will bring a taste of Mexico to the centre when the two brands start serving up their food in units on the attraction’s main frontage.

This will also be Pollo to Go’s first West Yorkshire ‘grab and go’ chicken house, which will cook up chicken shawarma and lamb doner wraps to eat in or takeaway.

The three new additions will open sometime between summer and early autumn.

They join prestige desert brand, Heavenly Desserts, a high-end national independent chain which opened recently serving stylish cakes, crepes and sundaes with vegan and gluten-free options.

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “Each of these major new lettings offer something new to our visitors and will enhance our already impressive array of brands and activities. They give customers more choice, more reasons to stay longer and visit more, all of which benefits the entire centre.

“Since the day we opened, Xscape Yorkshire has been bucking trends, breaking down barriers and constantly surprising and delighting people. Despite the pandemic, we are still moving forward and have more ambitious plans in the pipeline.

“Our job now is to support our brands to continue to grow and make sure our visitors have an unrivalled experience as we continue down the roadmap out of the pandemic.”

Last year Xscape Yorkshire scooped a major international TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award (2020) and was also named a finalist in the prestigious 2019 White Rose Awards for tourism in the large visitor attraction category.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you