Former Kirkstall shopping centre to be transformed into 263 homes

Property developer Artisan Real Estate has launched in Leeds with the announcement that it will deliver a sustainable development in the Kirkstall area of the city.

Called Kirkstall Place, it will be the developer’s first project in the city and is on a seven-acre site on the corner of Kirkstall Hill and Kirkstall Lane which was formerly home to the Kirkstall District Centre.

A spokesperson said the development has been designed, and will be built, according to the latest sustainable and low carbon principles and will not include any fossil fuel use.

263 homes planned for Kirkstall.

Featuring public open space and private gardens, it will provide a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom townhouses ranging in price from £190,000 to £360,000.

Artisan Real Estate was founded in 2009 and has regional offices in Bristol and Edinburgh. The company currently has eight live residential and commercial developments across the UK.

Planning permission for Kirkstall Place was granted by Leeds City Council in April, the demolition and enabling works are already underway. Construction is due to commence in September, with the first occupiers expected to move in next summer, and the development scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Artisan Real Estate’s regional manager for the North, James Bulmer, who lives near Leeds, said: “We are hugely excited to be launching in Leeds with Kirkstall Place.

How the development is planned to appear

“Sustainability is a principal philosophy here at Artisan, that is why we have designed Kirkstall Place with environmental, economic and social awareness at its core to ensure we not only deliver excellent, energy efficient homes, but also create a place with a strong sense of community.

“We intend for Kirkstall Place to be the first of many developments that we undertake in the Leeds and wider Yorkshire region. We are currently recruiting across our commercial, technical, and sales departments as we look to scale our regional office and acquire more brownfield sites for residential development.”

Kirkstall Place will be powered entirely by electricity and using energy efficient air source heat pumps, most car parking spaces will have electric vehicle charging points.

Artisan Real Estate’s property director, Clive Wilding, added: “We have long regarded Leeds as a place where we wanted to develop due to the city’s prominence within the North, economic strength and vibrant cultural and social scenes.

“Kirkstall Place will showcase our capabilities and credentials as a sustainable urban regeneration developer and provide the springboard for us to achieve our ambitions of expanding within the region.

“It is an important step in the continued implementation of our strategic growth plan. We want to take our regeneration model into more cities across the UK that share our vision and values for the creation of new spaces to love that will serve generations to come.”