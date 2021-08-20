Former prison in Northallerton is transformed into Treadmills regeneration scheme with Everyman cinema

The partners behind the Treadmills regeneration scheme in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, have announced work is set to get underway on a new Everyman cinema.

The cinema is the latest phase of the £17m Treadmills scheme which is transforming the former Northallerton Prison site into a new economic hub.

It is being delivered by Central Northallerton Development Company Ltd (CNDCL), a joint venture between Hambleton District Council and Yorkshire developer Wykeland Group.

The cinema will have four screens and its own restaurant and licensed bar.

The building work will begin in September, with PDR Construction contracted to build the cinema and three new restaurant units. The cinema is expected to open its doors next summer.

The Treadmills development already includes Lidl, Iceland, a higher educational campus and C4DI Northallerton – a new digital hub focused on helping tech companies grow and

traditional businesses innovate within the agriculture, food processing and digital sectors.

Jonathan Stubbs, Development Director of Wykeland Group, said: “This announcement heralds the beginning of the next exciting phase of Treadmills.

“Everyman is one of the UK’s most prestigious cinema operators and its venues are destination attractions, drawing filmgoers from many miles around. The new cinema will provide local people with a high-quality leisure experience, deliver a major boost to the evening economy in Northallerton and enhance the town’s appeal to visitors.

“This latest stage of construction will also create three new restaurant units that will pave the way for further investment and job creation on site.”

Councillor Mark Robson, Leader of Hambleton District Council said: “To announce the build of a new cinema just as we begin to emerge from a global pandemic is quite an achievement, given how hard the cinema and theatre industry has been hit by Covid.

“I hope this shows our unwavering commitment as a district council to continuing to invigorate and develop our district, making it attractive for both residents and visitors for a day or evening out.

“I am confident the cinema will be a welcome addition and help increase our leisure offer in Northallerton meaning more people can enjoy spending more time in our thriving county town."

A spokesperson for Everyman said: “We are pleased to announce that Everyman will be opening soon as part of Northallerton’s historic Treadmills redevelopment. We are excited to be sharing our unique brand of carefully curated film, warm hospitality and comfortable setting with the local community.”

The Treadmills project is also being supported by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which has secured investment of £1.8m from the Government’s Local Growth Fund for the redevelopment and fit-out of C4DI and a further £675,00 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund for [email protected] currently being developed on the site.

Phase three of the project is being part-funded with £4.75m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund which was awarded to Northallerton earlier this year.