Halfords accuses Government of taking 'backward step' on plug-in car grant scheme

Graham Stapleton, chief executive officer of the retailer, said: "Until now, we have been greatly encouraged by the Government's commitment to making the transition to electric cars.

"However, the sudden and complete removal of the plug-in subsidy is a backward step.

"It will delay mass adoption at a time when we need to be doing everything we can to help people to choose greener transport options.

"We are writing to the Secretary of State for Transport to ask him to reconsider."

Halfords also revealed a jump in profits as the retailer was buoyed by continued growth in its motoring and autocentres businesses.

The London-listed company reported a 49.8 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £96.6m for the year to April 1, compared with the previous year.

It added that this also represented a 325 per cent rise on the £22.7m profit it posted in the 2019-20 financial year, before the full impact of the pandemic.