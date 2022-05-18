Here's how to get paid £500 and eat unlimited takeaways to watch the Champions League final, the Championship play off final, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Royal Ascot

Would you like to be paid to watch TV sports for a month and eat unlimited takeaways?

By Dave Hammond
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 9:20 am

To celebrate a run of exciting sports events, BoyleXtra are looking for a dedicated sports fan to watch the UEFA Champions League final, the Championship play off final, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Royal Ascot, while eating an unlimited supply of takeaways.

In Summary, you can get paid £500 to watch four TV Sport events and eat unlimited takeaways.

To apply, all you have to do is fill in the form on the website explaining why you would be the perfect candidate for the role. The more creative your entry is, the better.

Get paid to watch the Champions League final

The Judging Criteria We’re Looking For:

Match broadcast quality and sharpness of the picture

Commentary insight and personality

Advertisement length and volume

Takeaway practicality and enjoyment (whilst watching televised sport)

Takeaway delivery speed

Takeaway taste and value for money

To apply contact: [email protected]

Champions LeagueTakeaway