To celebrate a run of exciting sports events, BoyleXtra are looking for a dedicated sports fan to watch the UEFA Champions League final, the Championship play off final, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Royal Ascot, while eating an unlimited supply of takeaways.
In Summary, you can get paid £500 to watch four TV Sport events and eat unlimited takeaways.
To apply, all you have to do is fill in the form on the website explaining why you would be the perfect candidate for the role. The more creative your entry is, the better.
The Judging Criteria We’re Looking For:
Match broadcast quality and sharpness of the picture
Commentary insight and personality
Advertisement length and volume
Takeaway practicality and enjoyment (whilst watching televised sport)
Takeaway delivery speed
Takeaway taste and value for money
To apply contact: [email protected]