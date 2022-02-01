The company wants to hire a self-confessed social media lover as part of a study to discover the impact social media has on a person’s productivity, wellbeing and self-growth.

The unusual hire comes after multiple studies about social media being a behavioural addiction, as it can increase dopamine levels in the same part of the brain drugs and alcohol can.

The successful applicant will be paid by the app to uninstall all of their social media profiles and monitor their happiness, behaviour, productivity levels and what else they might do in their downtime across the two-month period.

The company behind the move, Uptime, wants to discover how much time a person could spend improving themselves and their knowledge - alongside their wellbeing and productivity - if they were to decrease their time spent on social media.

The platform's main aim of the study isn’t for people to delete social media entirely but to decrease their time spent on apps mindlessly scrolling, to promote learning, and consuming information that aids self-growth and wellbeing.

The app also wants to warn people about the risks of ’doomscrolling’, which is where people spend a lot of time on a device reading bad news on social media platforms and news outlets.

Experts have warned that doomscrolling can be harmful to mental health and that social media can be a behavioural addiction. It’s also been reported that an average person’s time spent on social media has increased by 16% since the start of the pandemic.

The candidate would have to stay away from the likes of Twitter and Facebook for two months.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the app has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18. The candidates must also only use their social media platforms for social reasons only, not for business purposes, as the app states it wants to solely gather insights on the personal use of social media. The person chosen for the study will also not be asked to delete any social media platforms they use for professional purposes such as LinkedIn.

Patrick Walker, co-founder of Uptime, said, “Like most things in life, social media has its downfalls, but it can also be great for many people, from providing work to offering people a platform to express themselves and their hobbies - as well of course helping people to connect. We’re not against social media at all but we do see the problems with doomscrolling, where people just consume negative and misleading news and opinions.