Here's how you can get paid £500 to simply drink cups of tea

A UK-based marketplace connecting professional and hobbyist builders with materials suppliers is looking to pay three individuals £500 each to test what makes the ‘ultimate Builder’s Brew’.

The successful candidates will be hired to sample different tea brands and a range of milks, as well as drink-making methods, as part of content research for the marketplace’s website.

As well as taste, the professional brewers will also have to discover the optimal drinking temperature of the drink, what type of drinkware is best (mugs or flasks), and discover what version of the drink and type of biscuits are best for ‘dunking’.

Fancy getting paid to drink tea?

Tea enthusiasts can apply for the role here: https://materialsmarket.com/careers

The closing date for applications is Friday 18th February 2022 and the successful candidates will be selected soon after.

As well as the £500 payment for the two-week long role, the ‘Builder’s Brewers’ will receive a free supply of different brands of English breakfast tea, sugars, sweeteners, biscuits and a range of both dairy and plant-based milks to sample. The ‘Builder’s Brewers’ will be expected to try the different combinations of the popular drink.

The job culminates when they are invited to see their employer to demonstrate their findings and will be judged internally by the leadership team.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the marketplace has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a ‘love of tea’. The marketplace has also confirmed that as a range of products will be tested across the three professionals, people with allergies and various diets are welcome to apply as they want their research and findings to be universal to everyone.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said: “How to make a cup of tea is something us Brits love to debate. I often get berated for adding milk first when making tea. There is no doubt we all have our methods and go-to tea brands, but at MaterialsMarket.com, a marketplace specifically for builders, we want to discover which method and brand is best, so that our builders know what makes the ultimate ‘Builder’s Brew’.