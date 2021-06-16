Here’s where Roomzzz Aparthotels plans to open new sites

Robert Alley, chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels. Picture: Felix Shumack

The business, which began as a family firm in Leeds 15-years ago and now includes a portfolio of 10 properties across the UK, is preparing for further developments in the UK and Europe.

It recently opened new sites in York, Manchester and London, alongside completing a large extension in Newcastle. Edinburgh is due to open in summer 2022.

The trend for self-contained fully-equipped apartments with separate kitchens, dining and living space is set to soar for family holidays, city breaks, celebrations with friends as well as long or short stay business trips.

Robert Alley, chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels, said: “Prior to the pandemic, it was predicted that the aparthotel market would grow three times faster than the rate of hotels and I expect this trend will continue unabated.

“During the challenges of the past 15-months, serviced apartments have fared considerably better than traditional hotels with higher occupancy levels as customers have discovered they offer greater flexibility, a range of excellent facilities and privacy.”

He added: “The Roomzzz Aparthotels brand has made great strides within the sector, providing a quality alternative to traditional full-service-hotels and bed and breakfasts. Despite the recent challenges posed, we remain on track with our expansion plans with the pending introduction of the £20m aparthotel in Edinburgh and are confident that we can grow the brand internationally.”