I asked an AI to forecast the next retail hot spots in the UK 🏙️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK high street has faced years of closures and declining footfall

But some towns and cities are now experimenting with innovative revival strategies

I asked AI to predict which locations might see a retail resurgence

The predictions highlight trends in investment, planning, and community engagement

But the list reflects an England-centric bias despite a UK-wide prompt

The UK high street has faced significant challenges in recent years, with numerous closures and declining footfall.

But despite ongoing challenges, several towns and cities are implementing innovative strategies to rejuvenate their high streets and create vibrant community hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, I turned to the supercomputer-like AI ChatGPT, to get its all-knowing prediction on which UK towns and cities might be next in line for a retail rejuvenation.

I fed it the following prompt: “Predict the UK towns or cities most likely to see high-street revivals.

“Which locations are most likely to buck the trend of the struggling high street over the next few years? Which towns/cities could see a return to bustling centres and a retail boom?”

(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The AI responded with its list, having searched the web for articles and new stories to back up its findings. “These areas are leveraging strategic investments, community engagement, and innovative planning to rejuvenate their town centres,” it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AI model obviously has its flaws, and perhaps reflects a bias in media reporting on such economic issues.

It didn’t suggest any towns or cities outside of England, for example, and even when I specifically asked it to consider towns in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales in a follow up prompt, it still came back with an England-centric list.

Places like London and Manchester are also hardly struggling, provincial towns. Nonetheless, here are the 9 “UK” towns and cities where ChatGPT predicts a retail boom is on the way over the next few years:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Bradford, West Yorkshire

“As the UK's City of Culture 2025, Bradford is undergoing a £40 million transformation of its ‘Top of Town’ area, introducing 1,000 new homes and public green spaces. This regeneration aims to revitalise the city centre and attract both residents and visitors.”

2. Chichester, West Sussex

“Chichester has become a model for high street revival, boasting 240 independent stores that contribute to its vibrant shopping and cultural scene. This success is attributed to a focus on local businesses and community engagement.”

3. Chelmsford, Essex

“The upcoming £160 million Beaulieu Park Station, opening on October 26, 2025, will enhance connectivity to London and support the development of 14,000 new homes.

“This infrastructure project is expected to boost footfall and economic activity in the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

“Sunderland is focusing on community-driven initiatives to revitalise its high street, including hosting events and supporting local businesses. These efforts aim to increase footfall and foster a sense of community.”

5. Manchester, Greater Manchester

“Manchester's high street is thriving with a strong focus on food and drink establishments, indie retail, and wellness trends, particularly among Gen Z consumers. This diversification is helping to sustain retail activity in the city centre.”

6. London

“London's high streets are experiencing a recovery, with vacancy rates at just 7.4%. The city's focus on premium retail, food and drink, and wellness services is attracting shoppers and supporting high street vitality.”

7. York, North Yorkshire

“York has adapted its high street by shifting towards leisure-based retail, capitalising on higher disposable incomes. This approach has helped maintain a vibrant shopping environment despite broader retail challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Swindon, Wiltshire

“Swindon is investing in high street regeneration projects to address retail struggles. These initiatives aim to enhance the shopping experience and attract more visitors to the town centre.”

9. Basildon, Essex

“Basildon is focusing on revitalising its high street by implementing strategies to reduce vacancy rates and attract new businesses. These efforts are part of a broader plan to rejuvenate the town centre.”