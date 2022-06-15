Christie & Co, has been instructed to market the vacant pub on a new IRI ten-year leasehold basis.

The freehold for the site was recently purchased by developer, Dominic Woodward of Tri-Core Developments. The company has secured planning permission for residential apartments on the first floor and wishes to lease out the ground floor as a pub-restaurant.

The property enjoys a prominent corner plot on Balfour Street, near Holgate and the local residents are excited at the prospect of a new public house reopening in the area.

The Jubilee in York, pictured in 2002.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “This is a fairly rare opportunity that a pub becomes available on a ‘nil premium’ offering near York centre.

"The incoming tenants have the opportunity to invest internally, treating it as their own blank canvas and starting a new ten-year lease. We look forward to engaging with new prospective leaseholders and agreeing terms."

The pub found fame in 2008 when it was named as officially having the worst beer garden in Britain. The pub won a £10,000 makeover designed by celebrity gardener, Charlie Dimmock.