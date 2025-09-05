Shoppers face higher spending thresholds as the retailer tweaks its perks 🎁

A popular high street fashion chain is shaking up its loyalty programme, and the changes could leave shoppers spending more for the same perks.

From October 1, members of H&M’s popular loyalty scheme will need to spend £150 to earn a £3 bonus voucher - up from the current £100 threshold.

Under the revamped system, points are still earned at the rate of one point per £1 spent, but the jump from 100 to 150 points makes rewards noticeably harder to reach.

For casual shoppers who rely on smaller, frequent purchases to rack up points, this could feel like a significant downgrade.

An H&M spokesperson said the update is part of a broader effort to “evolve our membership programme to better reflect how our customers engage with us today.”

(Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) | Getty Images

They added that members will continue to enjoy benefits such as earning points for every pound spent, extra rewards for completing profiles, recycling garments through H&M’s clothing collection scheme, and using their own shopping bag. Previously earned points will remain valid.

While the £3 voucher is the most visible change, it is far from the first adjustment H&M has made to its loyalty programme in recent months.

Earlier this year, the retailer removed its popular birthday perk for members and scrapped the 10% discount offered to new sign-ups. In their place, H&M introduced “exclusive” pricing and invitations to member-only events.

For online shoppers, the cost of returns has also risen. In February, H&M increased its parcel return fee from £1.99 to £2.95, while store returns remain free. This move mirrored similar decisions by high street rivals including Zara, Boohoo, and Next.

Previously, loyalty members enjoyed free returns, so the new charge is another adjustment that could hit habitual online buyers.

Despite these changes, H&M says that members still enjoy early access to sales, free delivery on orders over £40, and the ability to earn points on every purchase.

For those who shop regularly and take advantage of the programme’s eco-friendly incentives, such as garment recycling, the loyalty scheme can still deliver tangible benefits.

But for shoppers used to easily earning small rewards, the combined effect of higher spending thresholds and return fees may prompt some to reconsider their loyalty.

The new rules illustrate a wider trend among high street retailers: loyalty schemes are evolving, but not always in favour of the consumer. For H&M customers, it may be time to weigh the perks against the extra pounds needed to unlock them.