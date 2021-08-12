Sports Direct and USC Manager Debbie Colville and Wykeland Group Property Director David Donkin outside the new concept store at Beverley’s Flemingate centre.

The store brings Sports Direct and USC together at the shopping centre, which is playing a major role in bringing jobs and investment to East Yorkshire.

Developed and owned by Hull-based regeneration company Wykeland Group, the Flemingate development is Beverley’s largest regeneration scheme.

A spokesman said: "The new store is the biggest retail arrival in Beverley for years and is among a series of new multi-brand openings by Frasers Group plc, owner of Sports Direct and USC."

Frasers Group has committed to a 10-year lease at Flemingate as part of its drive to open new stores in what the company has described as premium retail destinations across the UK.

David Donkin, Property Director of Hull-based Wykeland Group, said: “We’re very excited to welcome two of the biggest names in UK retail to Flemingate.

"It’s fantastic news for local shoppers, as the new store brings to Beverley many brands that were not previously available in Beverley, and will also draw customers from much further afield.

“Footfall has already been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels and we expect another big uplift from Sports Direct and USC, which will benefit all the stores, cafes, restaurants and bars across the centre.

“It’s great that Flemingate has been chosen as one of the first locations for Frasers Group’s new concept stores. The store looks absolutely fantastic and is going down a storm with shoppers.”

Store Manager Debbie Colville said: “We’re really excited to open our new concept store at Flemingate. Beverley hasn’t had a dedicated sportswear store for some years so we’re delighted to be able to bring our range of high-quality sports and fashion brands to the town.

“We hope customers are as excited as we are about our opening and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on the new store.”

Flemingate has brought a number of new facilities to the town, including a base for East Riding College, an 80-bed Premier Inn, a six-screen independent Parkway cinema and 130 homes.