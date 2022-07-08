How Jet2.com reunited little Louis with toy rabbit on his first birthday

Shaun Tennant and Jenny Wilkinson flew with their son, Louis, to Majorca from Leeds Bradford Airport in June, and noticed that the toy "Bun-Bun" was missing when they unpacked their bags at the hotel after arriving.

A spokesman said: "Luckily, the Jet2.com team had found Bun-Bun on the aircraft and handed it into the lost and found office. The team did not stop there and took to social media to appeal for information in a bid to find the owner.

"Luckily, a friend of the family spotted the image and tagged Shaun – but only after Shaun and his wife and son had arrived back home in Wakefield following their holiday. After that Shaun and Ivonne Ballinas McLachlan, a Customer Helper who works in Majorca for Jet2.com swapped details and arranged for Bun-Bun’s journey home."

The team at travel company Jet2.com team have made one customer’s first birthday wishes come true, by reuniting him with his beloved toy rabbit.

"At this point, the rest of the Jet2.com team stepped in to make Bun-Bun’s journey home memorable. Before flying home to meet Louis, Bun-Bun was pictured with his own suitcase and boarding card, holding hands with Jet2.com staff as he makes his way to the aircraft and sitting in the aircraft cockpit getting ready to fly. Bun-Bun has now arrived back to the UK and was reunited with Louis for his first birthday."

Mr Tennant said: “We are so grateful to the entire Jet2.com team. Everyone has gone out of their way to make sure that Bunny was brought home and they’ve even brought the journey home to life thanks to the pictures they have shared, it’s amazing. The moment Louis saw him he reached out to grab him with the biggest smile and it’s fair to say it has been a brilliant first birthday.”

Ivonne Ballinas McLachlan, Customer Helper at Jet2.com said: “We knew that one customer would be really missing his toy bunny so we wanted to do everything we could to bring them back together. Making customers happy is what this job is all about, so I’m over the moon to have helped get bunny back to Louis for his birthday. I guess all that’s left to say on top of that is happy birthday Louis – and I hope bunny enjoyed his flight home."