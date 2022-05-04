We spoke to those in the fish and chip shop industry in Yorkshire to find out how much a portion of our favourite will cost.

“Fish has gone up each week, paper, oil and dripping has doubled in the past 12 months,” said David Ellis, 62, who runs Chippy Woods in Wakefield.

He said that he is one of the cheapest fish and chip shops but they’ve still had to raise their prices twice which “barely covers it.”

Rebecca Jackson, 41, runs Angel Fisheries with her family

David, who runs the family business with his son Anthony Ellis, 31, said: “It’s gone up a pound a portion in past year and it doesn’t look like it’ll stop."

A standard portion of fish and chips now costs £6.

“It’s harder than when we started,’ said David, who has been running Chippy Woods for 18 years. “The cost of living has impacted on everyone. Luckily our customers are understanding."

People travel far and wide to their favourite chippy but now even the fuel is costing people more, people are less inclined to travel. This also means popular seaside resorts such as Whitby are being impacted.

Fish Box manager George Briggs, 27

Rebecca Jackson, 41, runs Angel Fisheries with her family and is worried about prices rising even further.

“It has a knock on effect for everyone,” she said. “I could put prices up more but I don’t want to pass it on because the cost of living is hitting everyone. Even a bag of dried peas is now £5.”

Nearby at the Fish Box manager George Briggs 27, said that £8.90 is about avearage for fish and chips.

“Our prices are probably a third more expensive [than before],” he said.

Stuart Fusco, 45, owner of The Quayside, which overlooks the sea from it’s fish and chip shop restaurant and take-away, said: “Obviously the price of fish and oil have gone up, the price of fuel has gone up, so its affecting people getting to Whitby. It’s difficult for people to make ends meet at the moment.”

Stuart, who has owned The Quayside for 23 years, said: “The margins are a lot less and it’s more difficult - or maybe it’s just because I’m getting older. We’ve had to put prices up. Prices are about £1 to £1.50 more for fish and chips than it was this time last year.

“Everything adds up. It’s the perfect storm, for everyone really. It’s now £10 for cod and chips on takeaway and hopefully we’ll stay at that.”

Tourists however have said that they were undeterred by the prices as they had come to the seaside for a ‘treat.’

But it’s not just the seaside that is having to serve up fish and chips for £10 to £12 a portion.

Leeds business owner Christopher Hitchens, who has had to move his business off-grid to a farm which generates its own electricity through manure, said: “You’re going to see fish and chips in UK at £10.