How to avoid the twelve scams of Christmas - Sarah Coles

As tales of incredible crimes and high drama go, it’s not something that would even make a subplot on The Bill, but it was spectacularly irritating nonetheless.

I was buying computer parts; I ordered them online, and one of them never showed up. I know. It’s dramatic stuff. Get DCI Carver on the case immediately.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, I’m not mentioning this because I think it makes a great anecdote, but to admit that we’re all vulnerable, however financially savvy we think we are, especially at Christmas when we’re relaxed, spending money, and in the mood to think the best of people. So we need to be aware of the 12 scams of Christmas.

How to avoid scams this Christmas

Online shopping fraud

This is the one I fell foul of. Scammers set up a site or an account with an online marketplace, and offer a must-have hard-to-buy item. The trouble is they don’t have the item to sell, so once they have your money, they disappear.

In my case, I hadn’t realised that this computer component was in short supply, so I didn’t know to be on my guard. This is no defence though, because I could have worked it out by following a few quick rules that will help keep you safe when you’re buying online.

Fakes

Christmas sees thousands of people conned by scammers.

These have always been a risk when you’re buying something branded, but when you’re shopping online, it’s far easier for fraudsters to pull the wool over your eyes. They may use an image of the real thing to sell you a fake. Again, the best protection is to buy from a reputable retailer, or from the brand itself.

Cloned websites

These are designed to look like an official branded website, and have a very similar address. However, they’re run by scammers, so when you ‘buy’ anything on these sites, you’ll receive nothing in return, and will have handed over your payment details to the scammers. It’s essential to make sure you are buying from the brand you expect.

Check for spelling mistakes in the address of the site, make sure it’s an https address and there’s a padlock showing.

Scammers target people at Christmas.

Delivery scams

These were all over the place last year, as more people shopped online. You get a fake text claiming a parcel couldn’t be delivered, or there might be something left to pay on it, and you’re asked to click a link and input personal details. In one version of the scam they will call, pretending to be from your bank, and use this information to ‘prove’ they’re legitimate.

Failed payment texts and emails

Some scammers will send out texts and emails pretending to be from well-known retailers, saying a payment has failed so you need to put your details into the website again. They’ll then send you a link designed to harvest your payment details on behalf of the scammers.

Scammers target people at Christmas.

Number spoofing

The ability to make it look as though calls and texts come from a company has opened up opportunities for fraudsters. They may text you pretending to be a particular store and offering a discount or special deal if you follow a link. This will drop into a chain of texts you’ve already had from the company, which makes it even more believable. If you click on the link, they can then persuade you to part with personal details, or download malware to your computer.

Voucher scams

These are doing the rounds on social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp. They claim to offer vouchers if you send them your personal details. There are no vouchers on offer, it’s just designed to get this information out of you.

Refund scams

This became more common a few years ago, when a fake Argos credit card refund scam was doing the rounds. People received a text saying they were due a refund on their card, and included a link to a website. This then prompted them to input their bank account details for the scammers to take advantage of.

E-cards

A more recent development is an online greetings card, claiming to be from someone you know. When you click the link, it installs malware onto your computer.

Fake charities

Many of us are more likely to give to charity at Christmas, so fraudsters will send fake charity requests, in an effort to persuade you to give them your card details. It’s worth ignoring any requests for charitable giving through online adverts, social media, unsolicited emails or texts. Instead, make a positive decision to donate, track down the charity on its official website.

Pay it forward scam

This is one that emerged on social media. People are encouraged to send money and personal details to a stranger, on the spurious promise that much like the old chain letters of the past, they will eventually receive gifts from more strangers. Unfortunately, you’re just handing over money and details to scammers.

Loan fee fraud