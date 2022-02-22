How Volvo drivers in York can get their windscreens and tyres fixed for free

Ray Chapman Motors York, based on Whiterose Close, is launching a free windscreen and tyre damage repair service for any Volvo driver, regardless of their car’s age.

To use the service, York Volvo drivers can take their car to any Volvo retailer across the UK, where a qualified Volvo technician will check the damage and, in most instances, repair the problem on the spot, providing a fast and convenient service that is free of charge.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the damage is not repairable, the technician will advise the customer on alternative options to get them back on the road as soon as possible.

Chipped windscreens to be fixed for free.

Duncan Chapman, Retailer Principal at Ray Chapman Motors York, said: “We know that minor issues such as tyre punctures or windscreen chips can be a nuisance to resolve, but if left untreated, these small inconveniences can lead to bigger, more costly replacements.

“We’re proud to offer the UK’s first free initiative to cover both tyres and windscreens, through a service designed to quickly reassure drivers that their car is safe to drive and meets the Highway Code’s requirements.

“Here at Ray Chapman Motors York, we value all Volvo drivers, no matter how old their car may be. This new service is the perfect way to help local drivers stay safe, secure and mobile.”