HSBC is offering new Premier customers a £500 Selfridges gift card and VIP perks

The deal is aimed at UK residents earning over £100,000 a year

Customers must fully switch accounts using CASS by August 12, 2025

The offer excludes existing HSBC and First Direct account holders

Lloyds Bank has also launched a rival Premier account targeting wealthy clients

Two of the UK’s biggest banks have unveiled perks aimed at winning over customers, with one worth more than £500 that includes a “VIP shopping experience at Selfridge’s”.

HSBC has launched the headline-grabbing incentive for new Premier account holders, which includes a £500 gift card that can be spent at Selfridges stores nationwide, as well as exclusive in-store perks.

The promotion is designed to appeal to customers earning over £100,000 and is available only to those who complete a full account switch via the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) by August 12, 2025.

The offer, which excludes existing HSBC and First Direct customers, is part of a broader refresh of HSBC's Premier account, relaunched in February.

The bank says it now includes enhanced benefits across wealth management, international banking, travel, and health — all with no monthly fee.

“We have redesigned our Premier offering to ensure our perks and benefits echo what our customers want from a premium bank account, all still without a monthly fee,” said Sabine Fichaux, head of customer propositions at HSBC UK.

Eligible customers will receive an email on or after November 9, 2025, with instructions on how to claim their Selfridges gift card.

HSBC’s incentive comes hot the heels of a similar Premier account launched by Lloyds Bank last week, and targets those with income or assets over £100,000.

Its package combines financial advantages with “premium lifestyle services,” including GP and wellbeing access, travel perks, cashback, discounted mortgage rates, and financial coaching.