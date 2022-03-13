Hull Paragon Station reveals new sculpture made entirely of recycled materials

The temporary artwork, which will be on display at the station for one day only, took more than 50 hours to create and is located opposite the entrance to the platforms. It features more than a tonne of water bottles, cups, cardboard, newspapers and plastic waste – all collected from some of TPE’s trains and from Hull Paragon itself.

The train company commissioned Hull-based artist Andy Pea to create the sculpture, an impressionist view of one of their trains, to mark Global Recycling Day on 18 March and highlight TPE’s continued effort towards becoming greener and further reducing its carbon footprint.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local children from Adelaide Primary School also contributed to the artwork by collecting items that could be recycled and created their own sketches of how the sculpture could look, which Andy Pea took as inspiration for his final creation.

Hull based artist Andy Pea puts the finishing touches to a sculpture made entirely of recycled materials at Hull Paragon Station ahead of Global Recycling Day.

Fran Barrett, Business Assurance Director at TransPennine Express said: “We are committed to protecting the environment for future generations, and we wanted to commission this temporary sculpture to highlight this commitment ahead of Global Recycling Day.

“Recycling our waste is one key part of our sustainability strategy and in 2021 we collected and recycled 221 tonnes of recyclable waste.

“In recent years, we have increased our recycling rates from 36 per cent to 64 per cent and we have a target to increase our recycling again this year. Any waste that we can’t recycle is sent to Energy From Waste to generate electricity, as we continue to send zero waste to landfill.

“With Global Recycling Day approaching, we wanted to show our continued dedication to recycling and work with Andy to create something special to mark the day. We’re delighted with the result!”

Hull based artist Andy Pea puts the finishing touches to a sculpture made entirely of recycled materials at Hull Paragon Station ahead of Global Recycling Day.

Andy Pea, a practising artist for more than 25 years who has produced work in the UK, Europe and Mexico said: “I’m thrilled I could work with TPE on this project, and it was fantastic to see so many admirers of the work at the station today, including the children from Adelaide Primary School, who did a fantastic job in providing me with the inspiration to create the sculpture.”