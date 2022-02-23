Hull ranked the best place in the UK for internet access while Scarborough ranked the worst

Hull, whose connectivity market is dominated by local firm KCOM, was ranked as by far the best connected place in the UK.

Meanwhile Scarborough in North Yorkshire was rated the country's seventh worst connected destination

Hull had the fastest download speeds and the highest rate of households connected to high speed broadband.

However Scarborough lagged significantly behind the national average.

The ratings, produced from Ofcom data and published by digital firm Typing.com, showed the Orkney Islands has the worst internet access in the UK.

Scotland dominates the list of top ten worst areas for internet connection in the UK, with half the areas falling in Scotland.

The Shetland Islands has the second poorest internet access in both Scotland and the UK. In the Shetland Islands, just 2.1% of premises have access to Ultrafast broadband, compared to the UK average of 59%, and the median download speed is 41 Megabits per second, compared to the UK average of 58.2 Megabits per second.

Argyll and Bute places third on the UK’s list of areas with the worst internet access. The median download speed in Argyle and Bute is just 42.7 Megabits per second, while just 78.1% have access to Superfast broadband and just 1.8% have access to Ultrafast Broadband.

A spokesperson for Typing.com commented on the findings: “This data gives us a compelling insight into just how significant the digital divide is across the UK.

"Everything we do as a society, from education, work and daily living, is so intertwined with the internet, and the importance of fair digital access for all should never be underestimated.

"While some parts of the UK are faring well in terms of internet access and connection, it is concerning to see many areas failing to reach average download speed and access to decent broadband.”