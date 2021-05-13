Icelolly.com and TravelSupermarket launch joint venture

Icelolly.com is to join forces with TravelSupermarket to create a new holiday comparison business.

Palatine Private Equity, which owns Leeds-based Icelolly.com said the firm’s specialism in price comparison and deals would complement TravelSupermarket’s comparison services for holidays, flights, hotels, car hire and travel ancillaries.

Both brands will be retained, with each benefiting from revenue diversification, shared commercial expertise and greater audience reach.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Icelolly.com brings an experienced senior team from the travel industry to the new joint venture, including chief executive Richard Singer who will lead a common management team across both brands.

MoneySupermarket Group, which owns TravelSupermarket, will remain the major shareholder of the new entity alongside Palatine Private Equity and the senior management team.

Completion of the transaction is conditional on the receipt of clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority.

Mr Singer said: “Combining the businesses will deliver a better service to both sets of customers.

“Making holiday discovery exciting and simple for everyone and helping holidaymakers to find and save money on their perfect holiday is at the centre of everything which the two brands have done and which the new company will do.

“We will continue to partner with some of the biggest and best travel companies in the UK and roll out more exciting and innovative services to bring a more complete comparison experience to each site”.