Ilkley and Saltaire Breweries in joint deal to ship their beers to Sweden

Two of Yorkshire's craft breweries have begun shipping their beers to outlets across Sweden.

By Mark Casci
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 3:37 pm

Saltaire Brewery and Ilkley Brewery say the want to make their mark on the Swedish beer scene after an increased demand for real Yorkshire beer.

From this month Ilkley and Saltaire products will be found in shops across the whole of Sweden.

Securing this deal has meant the two breweries are now shipping 75,000 bottles between the two businesses.

Photo: Luke Raven (left) and Nick Helliwell (right) standing in front of one of the lorries taking their Yorkshire beers to Sweden. Photo credit: Stephanie Norfolk, Saltaire Brewery.

The news comes after challenging year for the brewing industry, yet a rewarding 2021 for the Yorkshire-based brewers.

From Saltaire Brewery, its ‘Besť Classic British Bitter will be found in stores in Sweden.

Similarly, Ilkley Brewery is shipping its 'Joshua Jane', another nur-brown Yorkshire bitter.

Named in reference to a traditional Yorkshire folksong "Ont Ilkley Moor Baht'at” about a young lady called Mary Jane walking on the local moors with her suitor. Mary Jane is the brewery's best-seller, and Joshua her partner.

YorkshireIlkley