The Gaumont building on Barker’s Pool in Sheffield has been stripped back to brick to allow a new operator to fit it out.

It has one huge space inside, and a second smaller one, which used to house cinema screens and more recently dance floors.

Several stages and mezzanine floors have been retained, but could be removed.

It is a very big space to fill. Picture Scott Merrylees

Project director Andrew Davison of Queensberry, the council’s development partner for Heart of the City II, said they were talking to three companies about reopening it as a leisure space.

He hoped to sign one of them in the summer. But he would not say what the building could be - only that it would not be a bowling alley because there is one on The Moor.

He added: “We have stripped out the nightclub completely while trying to retain as much of the structure as possible. I’m looking forward to inviting a new leisure concept to Sheffield."

Several stages and mezzanine floors have been retained. Picture Scott Merrylees

The red steel and glass facade will start to be removed in late summer. The new venue is set to reopen in summer 2023.

Mr Davison said retaining the building was the most sustainable option. It will also have an air source heat pump.

He added: “Sustainability is at the forefront of our mind.”

The site was home to the Regent Theatre from 1927. It became the Gaumont Theatre in 1946. Following demolition in 1985, a new building became an Odeon cinema then nightclubs Kingdom and finally Embrace.

A design report states it is a ‘playful reinterpretation’ of the Regent Cinema. A composition of angular, splayed reveals express the historic surround of the Regent Cinema.

The last event was in December 2019.