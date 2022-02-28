Leeds-based Arc confirmed that it would not be serving customers any Russian vodka owing to its hostility and invasion to Ukraine.

In a statement on the firm's LinkedIn page, Arc said: "To show our support to the people of Ukraine we will no longer be pouring any Russian vodka in any of our bars. #standwithukraine."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its CEO Martin Wolstencroft added: "Thank you to all our teams, customers and partners support for such an important matter.

Manahatta

"We all need to stand together for a bright and healthy future for generations to come."

Arc operates three Manahatta bars in Leeds, plus outlets in Harrogate, York and Manchester. It also has three branches of the Box in Leeds and one in Manchester while its Banyan brand has three bars in Leeds, two in Manchester plus further outlets in Ilkley, Harrogate and York.

Meanwhile, five days after Russian forces entered Ukraine, delegations from the two countries have begun talks aimed at ending the war.