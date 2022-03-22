Flybe confirmed today that it would begin flying services between Leeds Bradford and the capital from April 28.

For Monday to Saturday flights will travel from Leeds Bradford to Heathrow at 6.45am landing at 8am.

Then on Monday through Friday, and on Sundays, flights will depart from 6.45pm, landing at 8pm.

Coming back, flights will leave Heathrow at 9.45am on Mondya through Saturday, landing at Leeds Bradford at 10.55am. Then on Monday to Friday, as well as Sunday, flights will depart Heathrow at 8.45pm, landing at Leeds Bradford at 9.55pm.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Flybe back to LBA, bolstering connectivity with Belfast and reintroducing a vital link to Heathrow.

"This announcement marks not only an important moment for our airport but also for the region, as businesses and consumers alike can once again look forward to a faster connection to our capital and the four corners of the world via the UK’s biggest airport.

"Yorkshire deserves the connectivity that matches the ambitions of its people and we’re proud to play our part in creating this.”

Leeds Bradford is to resume flights to Heathrow.