Leeds start-up Hacien to launch premium tequilas after £500,000 investment

(Left to right) Hacien co-founders Jordan Myers and Seb Francis, with Ashley Mitchell, business development manager.

Created to challenge the nation’s perception of tequila, Leeds-based Hacien aims to disrupt the spirits market by introducing a range of three sipping tequilas to trade and consumers later this year.

After witnessing the boom in popularity that vodka and gin have had in recent years, founders Seb Francis and Jordan Myers said they identified an opportunity to revolutionise tequila.

The Hacien range was honed through multiple trips to Mexico visiting hundreds of distilleries to find a partner who would help produce a smoother tasting tequila for the UK market.

Seb Francis, co-founder of Hacien, said: “We’ve spent the last 18-months carefully crafting and developing Hacien so we can launch with a range of drinks that turn people’s perception of tequila on its head. Tequila is incredibly popular in the USA where it is usually sipped or mixed into cocktails like gin.

We wanted to develop a premium tequila using 100 per cent blue agave so it has naturally sweeter flavour. Now we’ve reached our funding target, and have some great investors on board, we’re ready to gear up for the launch of our three products later this year.”

One of the investors, Doug Bouton, co-founder of Halo Top ice creams, said: “What Hacien aims to do with its range will change the way we think about and drink tequila. When launching Halo Top, we had an ambition to disrupt and improve a saturated market and that drive is very similar to what Hacien want to do within the spirits sector. I’m excited to see the brand and its range of flavours launch later this year and be part of the business going from strength to strength.”