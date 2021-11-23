Leeds to host the first ever Leon Drive-Thru restaurant

Leon will open its first Drive-Thru restaurant in Gildersome, Leeds, West Yorkshire tomorrow

The new Leon Drive-Thru is located near Morley on the A650 Wakefield Road, close to the M62 and M621 junctions.

The Leon Drive Thru menu will offer exclusive dishes, with more gluten-free and vegan options.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will launch its Christmas menu a week ahead of the rest of the Leon estate. Guests can try Blood Orange & Cacao Porridge (£3.25) for breakfast and the vegan sNOw Turk*y Burger (5.75) on the all day menu.

Festive hot drinks include the Marzipan Latte and Cinnamon & Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate (both £3.45) alongside sweet treats such as the Leon Mince Pie and Pistachio, White Chocolate & Ginger Tiffin.

The all-day menu will include Leon favourites such as Carbon Neutral Burgers, Baked Waffle Fries, Warm Salads and Grilled Wraps, alongside breakfast and lunchtime meal deals.

Leon has collaborated with Karma Soda to bring to market Karma Soda on draft, providing the first clean, additive-free and ethical draft soda offer. Guests can enjoy Lemony Lemonade, Gingerella Ginger-Ale, Razza Raspberry Lemonade and the iconic Karma Cola flavours (from £1.45).

The Drive-Thru will focus on family eating and has an expanded children’s menu that includes a ‘pick n mix’ feature allowing children to curate their own meals to their tastes (from £3.45).

LEON said it is excited to welcome local residents to the new restaurant. As part of the opening celebrations, the first dine in customer through the Drive-Thru doors will be awarded

a £1,000 voucher to spend in the restaurant.

Glenn Edwards, managing director at Leon Restaurants, said: “This is a significant milestone for Leon.

"We are excited to be opening our first ever Drive Thru restaurant in West Yorkshire, expanding our Leon family where we already have such a loyal fan base.

"The new Drive-Thru will be joining our restaurants in Leeds train station, Leeds Delivery Kitchen and Leeds Skelton Lake Motorway services offering Yorkshire even more opportunity to try Naturally Fast Food whilst creating 30 new jobs for talented local people.

"We cannot wait to welcome guests through the door and to celebrate our opening, and super excitingly, the first lucky Drive-Thru customer will be awarded a £1,000 Leon