Luxury trainer firm Kick Game opens its largest store outside of London in Leeds

Kick Game has launched with its largest collection outside of its flagship in Covent Garden this week in the Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre.

The store features rare and exclusive Air Jordan 1s, Yeezy’s as well as Trapstar, Supreme and Fear of God Essentials clothing.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store on Albion Street will be the home of current best-selling kicks such as Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Dark Teal’, Air Jordan 1 Mid GS ‘Crimson Tint’, Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘University

Kick Game's store in Trinity Leeds.

Blue’ and the pristine ‘White Oreo’. This is the first of many collections from Kick Game in Leeds that will showcase the latest drops of globally sold-out sneakers and apparel that

cannot be bought anywhere else in the UK.

Air Jordan’s are regarded as the sneaker brand that has changed collecting forever, with the most recent highest selling 1984 Jordan pair breaking the world auction record selling for

£1,068,991m in October this year.

The store will be opened by Leeds United and England player Kalvin Phillips.

The launch of the store on Albion Street will be attended this weekend by Leeds United footballer Kalvin Phillips, and there will be a DJ playing in-store across the weekend.

Kick Game was founded in 2013 by brothers David and Robert Franks and specialises in providing access to some of the best and rarest sneakers and apparel on the planet.

With an estimated 14% of UK high street stores being vacant by the end of the year, Kick Game is kicking the trend and opening its fourth store in 12 months.

Commenting on the launch, Robert Franks said: “It has been a dream of mine to open up our stores around the country - making our incredible collection of sneakers available to

The store is the largest outside of London.

everyone, where they can see the product in real life and try them on. And Leeds has an incredible sneaker-culture, so it made total sense to come up here.