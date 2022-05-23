Mamas & Papas creates up to 200 jobs with new store openings as sales rise

The Huddersfield-based company said it would accelerate the expansion of its UK retail estate over the next year o make its products and services more accessible to UK shoppers.

The company, which designs and makes travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing, said the plans included 19 new concessions through its strategic partnership with Next, which are expected to create up to 200 jobs.

New locations include Maidstone, Chelmsford, Crawley, Oxford, Ipswich, Peterborough, Cheltenham and Poole.

Mamas & Papas, which already operates 14 concessions with the fashion and home retailer, said the openings were part of its post-pandemic bricks and mortar expansion drive, which could include additional concessions with other strategically-aligned retailers.

Updating on current year trading, the retailer – which also operates 22 standalone stores - said sales to the end of March were up 36% on the prior year, buoyed by new openings, new product launches and its enhanced online presence.

Over a third of the group’s sales by volume come from overseas operations, which include 20 franchisee stores across the Middle East and a network of distributor partners and agents covering a total of 40 countries.

Nathan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “The pandemic showed us just how much our customers missed visiting our stores.

"Whilst we adapted with virtual services and served our customers online, there’s simply no substitute for the quality and depth of experience you can create with bricks and mortar. That’s why we’re currently investing so significantly in opening new space across the UK and accelerating the growth of our store estate further this year with new and existing concession partners.

“Combined with our growing online business, this will help us make our award-winning range of products and services more accessible to more new and expectant parents across the UK and continue to build our unique brand.”