Massive scheme to build 299 new homes on former quarry in North Leeds revealed

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has purchased the former Woodside Quarry site in north Leeds.

Based just off of the Leeds ring road between Horsforth and West Park, close to the railway line between Leeds and Harrogate, the proposed Woodside Vale development will comprise 299 houses alongside new areas of public open space, with improved connectivity to the surrounding public footpath network.

Dubbed Woodside Vale, the plans include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom plots available. Works will be starting on site at the end of this month, with showhomes due to open in the autumn of this year.

The site is based just off of the Leeds ring road.

Taylor Wimpey will be regenerating a former stone quarry which has stood redundant for over 20 years. Enclosed by ancient woodland, the Woodside Vale development will provide views over Leeds City Centre and beyond thanks to its elevated position and tiered design.

The project is being led by Jenny Purple, Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, with the support of the land purchasing team.

James Poynor, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Securing this site after fierce competition in the current market demonstrates the strength and intent of the Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Land Buying Team.

Woodside Vale plan

“I am grateful both for the hard work of the Taylor Wimpey team, and the significant amount of time and innovation invested in the project by the site’s previous owners Burford Delta and their agents Cushman & Wakefield. The depth of experience, level of quality and strength of commitment in the land purchasing team at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire along with our cohesive partnership with Burford Delta has been paramount to the successful delivery of this project.”

Ms Purple, Land and Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “A site of this calibre and scale, in this location, is a rare opportunity, so we are incredibly honoured to have secured this acquisition.

“Its elevated position, enclosed by ancient woodland, provides the opportunity to deliver a prestigious development in this popular area of North Leeds where housing supply has been limited and demand is therefore high.

“Woodside Vale will be one of our flagship developments, offering a choice of high quality housing in a popular market location. We look forward to welcoming our first customers later this year.”

The site of the development in North Leeds.

Phil Roebuck, Partner and Regional Head of Residential Development at Cushman & Wakefield, who acted on behalf of the landowner, Burford Delta, said: “Our client had the vision and commitment to transform a redundant, neglected brownfield site into what is without doubt one of the best major residential development sites in Leeds, enjoying stunning views over the city.