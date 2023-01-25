A Microsoft outage for Teams and Outlook has left thousands of users puzzled as the programme investigates the issue.

Thousands of Microsoft Teams and Outlook users have reported issues with the server connection (63 per cent and 72 per cent respectively), login (30 per cent and 17 per cent respectively) and receiving (eight per cent and 11 per cent respectively).

It is not clear how many people are affected in the UK but a map on the down detector website shows that the Microsoft issue has mostly been reported in Manchester and London with a few reporting problems in Hull.

There were 2,087 reports of Teams issues worldwide at 8.07am this morning (January 25) and 3,940 of Outlook issues at 8.08am this morning worldwide. It is not just Teams and Outlook that are experiencing blackouts, as the website has also listed X Box Live and Microsoft 365 too.

During the outage, most users were struggling to exchange messages, use the features on the Teams app and join calls. Microsoft tweeted: We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273.”

Later it tweeted: “We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

Many users have taken to Twitter to report issues they are experiencing using the hashtag #MicrosoftTeams.

One user tweeted: “Been frantically refreshing Teams only to find it’s not working internationally. Anyone else have any idea what happened?”

Another tweeted: “Party time at Office. TEAMS NOT WORKING.”