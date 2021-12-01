Morrisons announces ambitious plans for carbon neutral eggs

"An insect diet could suit our hens better - they seem to enjoy it."

The Bradford-based grocer said this will be followed by carbon neutral options for fruit, vegetables and meat in the coming years as part of its commitment to be supplied only by net zero British farms by 2030.

Insect ‘mini farms’ will also be introduced to the free-range egg farms to feed the hens. They will also receive a supplementary diet of British beans, peas and sunflower seeds.

Morrisons said that the ‘mini farm’ containers, in which millions of insects are kept, will provide nutrient rich and natural food for the hens.

The insects will be fed on waste from Morrisons' fruit and vegetable site in Yorkshire - creating one of the UK’s first ‘circular waste’ feeding schemes within the same company. Over 30 tonnes of fruit and vegetable waste will be recycled each week.

Soya currently accounts for 10 to 20 per cent of hens’ normal diets. Up to 70 per cent of the emissions from the UK’s supply chain is attributed to feed, of which soya is a major contributor.

Reducing soya and feeding insects food waste on these 10 farms alone is expected to save 56 hectares of South American land from deforestation every year, where half of the world’s soybean is currently farmed. It will also reduce CO2 emissions by 5,737 tonnes and save 40 billion litres of water annually.

The insect units have been developed by agritech company Better Origin. Each container can help feed 32,000 free range hens. The insects can grow to 5,000 times their initial body mass in less than 14 days. Collectively the 10 containers will feed 320,000 free range hens.

Insects are a natural part of birds' ancestral diets and wild birds seek out insects as they forage. Studies by Better Origin and the Universities of Bristol and Turin have found that insect feed improves bird health and welfare. The insects are nutritious and rich in essential amino acids and healthy fats. They have no impact on the quality, taste or shelf life of the hens’ eggs.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, said: “Reducing soya from livestock feed is one of the key challenges for farms needing to lower their carbon footprint and we wanted to help find a solution.

"An insect diet could suit our hens better - they seem to enjoy it - and the nutritional and added health benefits are notable. We’re also finding a good home for our fruit and veg waste. We think that this could be part of the future of egg farming.”

Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and founder of Better Origin, said: “We are delighted to be working with Morrisons to decarbonise their food supply chain and reduce soya reliance.

"Our vision is for the initial rollout to scale across all Morrisons egg farms which would reduce 40,180 tonnes of CO2-eq per year.

"Achieving Net Zero is a massive challenge that needs collaboration and determination, and we hope this is the year that more food providers and producers take meaningful action.”

Morrisons has embarked on a programme to be completely supplied by net zero carbon British farms by 2030, five years ahead of the market.