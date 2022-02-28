Morrisons drops price of tea and black coffee to 99p at all its cafes nationwide until March 13

It is also offering a burger meal deal for only £5, which it described as a 30% saving for diners.

Families can enjoy these offers from now until March 13 with children also being able to eat for free with the purchase of every adult meal over £4.49.

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafes at Morrisons, said: “Whether you’re after a simple cuppa, or a hearty meal - our new menu offers fantastic choices for the whole family at affordable prices.”

Morrisons new menu, 99p hot drinks and Burger meal deal is available in its 406 cafés nationwide.

Last week, Morrisons revealed it has become the first supermarket to offer its customers a way to recycle coffee pods through a partnership with the recycling scheme Podback.

Over the coming weeks, Morrisons customers will be able to pick up free Podback Collect+ recycling bags from its customer service desks.

The Podback bags can be filled with used coffee pods at home, then taken to one of 6,500 Collect+ delivered by Yodel drop off points around the UK. All postage back to Podback is free.