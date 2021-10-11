It’s Good To Grow aims to transform 14,000 schools in Britain into Morrisons Growing Schools

For every £10 spent store and online, customers currently receive one ‘Grow Token’ from Morrisons. They can then donate these tokens to local schools for them to redeem for gardening equipment such as tools, composting bins and seeds via Morrisons It's Good to Grow programme.

However, for the next two weeks, customers will gain double the amount of tokens which will allow them to donate two tokens for every £10 spent.

Morrisons launched It’s Good to Grow – a scheme helping to reconnect children with nature by allowing schools to receive free gardening equipment - earlier this month.

Morrisons hopes the It's Good to Grow initiative will help build a connection between kids and healthy food by making school children more aware of the journey of food from field to fork, by giving them skills and equipment to get growing.

New research by YouGov on behalf of Morrisons has found that some children aged six to 15 do not have a good understanding of how fruits and vegetables are grown. For example, only 34 per cent correctly identified how asparagus is grown, with 32 per cent stating that asparagus is grown underground and 21 per cent saying they don’t know how it is grown. Morrisons said that this highlights a need to show kids how food is grown to help them eat better now and in the future.

As Britain’s biggest food maker, Morrisons said it is empowering children to connect with the natural world for them to better understand what they are putting into their bodies.

Giving children the tools and knowledge needed can help develop better dietary habits – with research finding that out of 1,115 children surveyed aged six to 15, 70 per cent are more likely to eat produce that they have grown and cared for themselves.

Over half (56 per cent) of the children aged six to 10 in the UK are not currently eating their recommended amount of fruit and vegetables each day. The Morrisons scheme aims to build a closer relationship between children and fruit and vegetables so they can see that it can be easy and inexpensive to grow their own produce once they have the necessary skills.

It’s Good To Grow aims to transform 14,000 schools in Britain into Morrisons Growing Schools by giving children additional educational resources to demonstrate the importance of improving their health, whilst making use of their environment.

This is the latest initiative introduced by Morrisons that aims to encourage a sustainable future and follows wider business commitments such as pledging to be completely supplied by net zero emission British farms by 2030 and committing to the Peas Please initiative, run by the Food Foundation, to encourage customers to eat more vegetables.