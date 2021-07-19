Morrisons is to trial a cashless store with no workers

Morrisons is to carry out a trial on a store with no workers

The Bradford-based grocer, which is currently at the centre of a multi-billion pound takeover battle, has been working on the plan for more than a year.

The store, which was first revealed by the Mail on Sunday, is likely to open to the public in the next few months.

Customers will need to download an app on their smartphone which must be scanned on entry to the store.

Digital cameras will track shoppers and record what they place in their bags.

The shop will be a smaller version of the usual Morrisons store and can be easily transported to hard to reach areas like student campuses.

The store is currently being tested at Morrisons' head office in Bradford.

Morrisons has accepted a £6.3bn offer from a consortium led by private equity firm Fortress, which has promised to stand by the legacy of former chief executive, Sir Ken Morrisons and protect workers' rights.

Morrisons said the Fortress deal will protect Morrisons' history and culture and its staff and customers.

In a statement Morrisons said: "Morrisons and Fortress place very significant emphasis on the wider responsibilities of ownership of Morrisons.

"These responsibilities include recognising the legacy of Sir Ken Morrison, Morrisons' history and culture, and the important role that Morrisons plays for all stakeholders, including colleagues, customers, members of the Morrisons Pension Schemes, local communities, partner suppliers, British farming and the wider British public.