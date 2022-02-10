Toilet and kitchen rolls are two of the most commonly bought household products in the UK, with 98% and 82% of customers respectively, putting them in their baskets every week. The plastic film used to wrap these products has historically been difficult to recycle.

In a statement, Morrisons said: "The paper packaging, which is responsibly sourced and FSC certified, is 100% recyclable to make it easy for customers to put it into their kerbside collections. The toilet paper and kitchen sheets themselves are also made using 100% recycled paper.

"Customers can save money whilst making eco-friendly choices - as Morrisons jumbo kitchen rolls cost just £3 (for a two pack and the toilet rolls just £3.50 (for a nine pack). In comparison, high street prices for some alternative eco paper-wrapped products can be as high as £2.80 for a single kitchen roll and £9 for a nine toilet rolls."

Bradford-based Morrisons is also making the production process of these products more sustainable. The new rolls and packaging are being produced using 100% renewable energy at local sites in the UK to lower their carbon footprint.

Leanne Jarrett, Household Buyer at Morrisons, said: “Millions of toilet paper and kitchen rolls are bought every day in the UK. So if we can remove plastic entirely from these products - and if all customers bought these alternatives - we could save nine tonnes of plastic from being used a year. We’ve priced our new eco products at only a fraction more than our standard ones, so that customers can affordably make the switch.”