Morrisons mince pies crowned the best supermarket brand in Good Housekeeping Awards

Bradford-based Morrisons scored more points than any other supermarket - including M&S - to take the coveted title of Best Supermarket Mince Pie and was placed higher than luxury offerings from Harvey Nichols and Prestat as well as branded favourite Mr Kipling.

Morrisons also saw off competition from Abel & Cole mince pies, priced at £6.15 for six - more than three times the price of the Morrisons pies.

The Morrisons pies cost £2 for a pack of six – less than 35p per pie. Customers can also buy two packs for £3 resulting in a cost of 25p per pie.

The judges scored the Morrisons pies 77/100, the highest of any supermarket tested

All the mince pies were blind tasted by a panel of experts at Good Housekeeping. The judges scored the Morrisons pies 77/100, the highest of any supermarket tested.

The judges said: “The chunky filling is made up of apple, vanilla, mixed spice and orange oil, which creates a marmalade-esque appeal.

"Add to that a warming touch of alcohol, sweet pastry and festive star-shaped lid, and we can see why Morrisons scored so highly with our testers.”

Morrisons said: "From the Morrisons test kitchen, to zoom meetings and back to the test kitchen, Morrisons team of expert foodmakers have spent months developing the recipe to create the perfect product customers will love this Christmas."

Gareth Colling, mince pie developer at Morrisons, said: “We know our customers love a classic mince pie and this year we’ve developed our recipe to include just the right balance of tangy mincemeat versus sweet shortcrust pastry.

"We’re thrilled to have been named the Best Supermarket Mince Pie by Good Housekeeping and look forward to our customers enjoying them throughout the festive season.”

Morrisons also topped the flavoured smoked salmon category with The Best Smoked Salmon with Orange Oil (scoring 79/100) and was named a runner up for Meat-Free Mains with its The Best Vegan Vegetable Wellington (scoring 78/100).