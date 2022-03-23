Morrisons offering full Mother's Day roast dinner for under £5

From today, customers will be able to pick up a whole chicken for £2.99, a pack of The Best Potatoes for 99p and two packs of vegetables for 39p each – bringing the total cost of the meal to just £4.76.
Available across Morrisons Market Street, the products are all from British farms and usually retail up to a combined price of £6.98, saving customers over a third on their shopping bill.
Rebecca Halliday, Senior Seasonal Event Manager at Morrisons, says, “We know this is an important day to celebrate mums and everything they do. At under a fiver, we hope this offer means more people can afford to treat mum to a special roast this Mother’s Day.”
Morrisons Feed the Family for a Fiver Roast Dinner Deal is available in all 497 stores and online now.
Morrisons will also be offering a ‘Pocket Money Menu’ in its cafes this week – a menu created by kids to include mums’ favourites such as tea, coffee, toasted teacakes and crumpets for just 99p, offering some of the best value on the high-street.