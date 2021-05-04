Morrisons reintroduces refillable containers at in store counters to cut plastic waste

Cut-price deals across selected meat and fish cuts and deli will be available to celebrate the return of the service

The Bradford-based firm said that if every Morrisons customer used a refillable container for their counter purchase, it would save 2,000 tonnes of plastic a year.

Morrisons Butchers, Fishmongers and Deli experts will now ask a customer if they have brought their own container to be refilled, rather than automatically putting products into single use packaging.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative will be available in all stores and will allow customers to bring their own containers to counters, with each purchase being given a sticky label that is then scanned at the tills.

Cut-price deals across selected meat and fish cuts and deli will be available to celebrate the return of the service. This includes 8oz rump steaks for £2.50 and pork belly for £4 per kilogram. Morrisons will also be selling reusable containers in their Home aisle to encourage customers to use them.

Natasha Cook, packaging manager at Morrisons, said: “Reducing plastic in our stores is an important part of our sustainability agenda and it really matters to our customers too.

"The service was very popular with our customers when it was first introduced before lockdown, and we’re pleased to see it return with some great value deals on our fresh, British quality products.”

Elsewhere, Morrisons has also been working to remove 900 tonnes of plastic from its butchers and fishmongers counter packaging a year by introducing new lighter weight recyclable trays.

The firm originally introduced the refillable container scheme in 2018, but it was put on hold during the pandemic.