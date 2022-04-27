Morrisons renames Victoria Sponge Elizabeth Sponge ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Victoria Sponge is traditionally one of the most loved British cakes and a royal favourite, with the Duchess of Cornwall recently sharing her preferred recipe for making the cake which involved toppings such as jam and cream spread on sponges and topped with berries.

The Elizabeth Sponge from Morrisons shares the Royal recipe, with every cake being freshly prepared by hand in store at the Market Street Cake Shop.

Each cake is made up of three layers of classic sponge sandwiched between strawberry jam and whipped cream, before a Morrisons Cake Maker completes the top with an arrangement of fresh strawberries and a dusting of icing sugar.

The cake goes on sale from May 30.

Jessica Islip, Cake Shop Manager at Morrisons, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a cause for nationwide celebration and we want to help our customers enjoy the festivities by offering a cake fit for a King or Queen. Victoria Sponges are one of our customers’ favourite cakes and we hope the change in name brings a bit of fun to their long weekend as well as a tasty treat.”