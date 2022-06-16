Morrisons slashes cost of a full fry up to just £3.24 ahead of Father's Day

The 11-piece fry up includes two sausages, two bacon rashers and a fried egg, served with Heinz baked beans, two hash browns, half a grilled tomato and toast.

Dads in Scotland who love a classic breakfast can substitute the British bangers for lorne sausages and hash browns for potato scones. And for plant-based Dads, Morrisons is offering the same great deal on its Vegetarian and Vegan breakfasts, which come with veggie sausages and sliced avocado.

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafés at Morrisons, says: “We know Dads love our café breakfast menu so we wanted to slash prices in the run up to Father’s Day, so they can be treated to a hassle-free special breakfast, at a knock-out price.”