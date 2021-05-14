Morrisons spends £16m updating its cafes ahead of their reopening on Monday

Morrisons said customers can expect an improved dining experience from the cafes as well as a completely refreshed and healthier menu

The investment includes updating the decor across all 406 cafes and increasing coronavirus safety measures..

The Bradford-based firm said customers can expect an improved dining experience from the cafes as well as a completely refreshed and healthier menu.

Highlights include fresh fish and bread that comes directly from Market Street counters, a separate vegetarian and vegan menu and the inclusion of Morrisons ‘The Best’ products.

Cafe classics like the Full Breakfast and Fish & Chips will remain and new additions to the menu include Fish Goujon Sandwich (£5.50), which is freshly prepared, using Morrisons' Market Street fish with salad leaf and tartare sauce served in a Market Street ciabatta roll.

The cafes will also serve Afternoon Tea For Two (£12), a selection of sandwiches, pork pies, cakes and fruit scones served with clotted cream and jam, served with "proper Yorkshire Tea".

The new menu will also include Poached Eggs & Avocado (£3.75), 3 Bean Chilli Burrito Bowl (£5.95) and a Veggie Burger (£5.50).

Morrisons said its cafes are an important part of the community, with many customers choosing to dine on a frequent basis each week which means that significant measures have been taken to ensure customers feel safe to return.

New technology like the Order & Pay app has also been introduced allowing customers to order and pay at their tables via their own device and screens have been installed around all tables to turn them into booths. All indoor dining areas have been given a fresh lick of paint as part of the improvements and new outdoor furniture has been installed at 136 cafés.

Ali Lyons, head of cafes at Morrisons, said: “We’ve put a lot of effort and investment into welcoming our customers back in a safe environment.

"We are so excited for them to try our brand new menu which is made from Morrisons products and then freshly prepared by our cafe colleagues. Our new ‘Order & Pay’ app will also make it easier for customers to order directly from their booth and have the food delivered straight to their table.”

All 406 Morrisons cafes are now open with takeaways still available via the Morrisons app where customers can choose a convenient time slot to collect their food.