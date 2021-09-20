Morrisons to remove all plastic bags on its bananas within the next six months, saving 180 tonnes of plastic a year

Bananas are the second most commonly bought product in Morrisons stores and, from today, new paper bands will start to replace the bags that currently package some bananas.

Bradford-based Morrisons said this will mean that 45 million single-use plastic bags, equivalent to 180 tonnes of plastic, will be removed from its stores a year. It follows a successful trial for 12 weeks that has removed over two million pre-packed plastic bags to date.

The ban is part of Morrisons drive to reduce plastic and revert back to traditional grocery packaging methods. Morrisons recently launched a glass milk bottle trial in which bottles of milk are delivered directly to its supermarkets by local dairy farms.

Once returned by customers, the bottles are collected, sanitised and can be reused for ten years or more. Morrisons was also the first supermarket to reintroduce paper and string bags for fruit and veg, to provide sturdy paper carrier bags at checkouts and to refill customer containers at its Market Street counters, to avoid single use plastic packaging.

Elio Biondo, Banana Buyer from Morrisons, said: “Bananas have their own packaging - their skins. They also grow in bunches which generally means they don’t need bagging together. So a simple sturdy paper band is the ideal alternative. In trials the quality of the bananas has remained the same, so this switch out of plastic is a no-brainer.”