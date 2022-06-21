Morrisons to sell ice pops specifically designed to keep dogs cool in the heat

With the UK set to bask in warm temperatures for the next two months, Morrisons has announced it is selling ice pops for dogs.

Costing £5 for a pack of 6, the Woof & Brew Ice Pops are made with natural, herbal ingredients and developed in partnership with vets to ensure they are suitable for four-legged friends.

Usually retailing at £6 on Amazon and specialist pet retailers, customers can save 20% by heading to Morrisons to pick up a pack this week – a deal sure to get tails wagging.

Dog charity Blue Cross say that keeping dogs cool in hot weather is necessary to avoid them suffering from heatstroke. As dogs can’t sweat through their skin like humans they rely on panting and releasing heat through their paws and noses to regulate their body temperature. The charity advises that during the summer months dog owners should take preventative steps including walking their pet early in the morning and late evening and always carrying water, never leaving them in the car even with the windows open and making cooling tasty ice cube treats*.

Jaymie Broughton, Morrisons Pet Care & Treats Buyer said: “With the summer predicted to be a hot one, we want to help customers look after their pets and ensure that no-one misses out on having fun in the sun. These Woof & Brew Paw Pops are perfect for cooling down dogs in the heat and are the cheapest price on the high street.”